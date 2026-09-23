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Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz live at Flytrap Brewing!

Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz live at Flytrap Brewing!

Friday night in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch!

Join us September 25th for live music with Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz from 6–9 pm. Grab a brew, glass of wine, or whatever’s calling your name and settle in for some tunes.

Pepe’s Tacos will be rolling through for dinner from 6:30–10 pm!

Come hang, sip, snack & let the weekend begin.

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina