Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz live at Flytrap Brewing!

Friday night in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch!

Join us September 25th for live music with Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz from 6–9 pm. Grab a brew, glass of wine, or whatever’s calling your name and settle in for some tunes.

Pepe’s Tacos will be rolling through for dinner from 6:30–10 pm!

Come hang, sip, snack & let the weekend begin.