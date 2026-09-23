Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz live at Flytrap Brewing!
Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz live at Flytrap Brewing!
Friday night in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch!
Join us September 25th for live music with Millie Palmer & Motion Made Jazz from 6–9 pm. Grab a brew, glass of wine, or whatever’s calling your name and settle in for some tunes.
Pepe’s Tacos will be rolling through for dinner from 6:30–10 pm!
Come hang, sip, snack & let the weekend begin.
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina