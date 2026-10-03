Meet Mystery Writer Barbara Dullaghan

Just in time for Halloween, mystery author Barbara Dullaghan will share her work and talk about how the lovely Hudson River Valley in New York plays an important role in her stories. Barbara is the author of Secrets In the Hollow and Mystery in the Hollow, both part of her "Sleepy Hollow" series. This program is being offered by the New Hanover Friends of the Public Library; Pomegranate Books has graciously offered to host the program.