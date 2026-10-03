Meet Mystery Writer Barbara Dullaghan
Meet Mystery Writer Barbara Dullaghan
Just in time for Halloween, mystery author Barbara Dullaghan will share her work and talk about how the lovely Hudson River Valley in New York plays an important role in her stories. Barbara is the author of Secrets In the Hollow and Mystery in the Hollow, both part of her "Sleepy Hollow" series. This program is being offered by the New Hanover Friends of the Public Library; Pomegranate Books has graciously offered to host the program.
Pomegranate Bookstore
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the New Hanover County Public Library
programs@nhclibraryfriends.org
Artist Group Info
Barbara Dullaghan
Pomegranate Bookstore
4418 Park AvenueWilmington, North Carolina 28403
910-452-1107
PomegranateNC@gmail.com