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Mary’s Art Explorers: Coat of Many Colors

Mary’s Art Explorers: Coat of Many Colors

Thursday, October 8
10-11 AM
Reception Hall

Join us for Mary’s Art Explorers on Thursday, October 8th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Reception Hall. In Celebration of our newest exhibition With A Southern Accent we will be reading Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton, illustrated by Brooke Boynton-Hughes. The children will then enjoy a craft creating their own coat collages with many colors, followed by a 30-minute guided tour through the gallery!

This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes all-day museum admission, so you and your little ones can keep exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!

Adult CAM Members: free
Adult Not Yet Members: $5
Children: $5 each (under 2: free)
*EBT Card Holders: FREE
MEMBER REGISTRATION
NON-MEMBER REGISTRATION
It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art-making, and museum exploration program.
You can learn more about CAM programs and events here.

Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org