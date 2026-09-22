Mary’s Art Explorers: Coat of Many Colors
Mary’s Art Explorers: Coat of Many Colors
Thursday, October 8
10-11 AM
Reception Hall
Join us for Mary’s Art Explorers on Thursday, October 8th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Reception Hall. In Celebration of our newest exhibition With A Southern Accent we will be reading Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton, illustrated by Brooke Boynton-Hughes. The children will then enjoy a craft creating their own coat collages with many colors, followed by a 30-minute guided tour through the gallery!
This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes all-day museum admission, so you and your little ones can keep exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!
Adult CAM Members: free
Adult Not Yet Members: $5
Children: $5 each (under 2: free)
*EBT Card Holders: FREE
MEMBER REGISTRATION
NON-MEMBER REGISTRATION
It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art-making, and museum exploration program.
You can learn more about CAM programs and events here.