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Mary’s Art Explorers: Anywhere Artist

Mary’s Art Explorers: Anywhere Artist

Thursday, September 24th
10-11 AM
CAM Courtyard
Discover the colorful world of Andy Warhol at Mary’s Art Explorers! We’ll read Anywhere Artist by Nikki Robinson. Afterward, guests will create a craft inspired by nature using leaves. Kids can then paint with water!

This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes admission to the museum all day, so you and your little ones can continue exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!

Adult CAM Members: free
Adult Not Yet Members: $5
Children: $5 each (under 2: free)
*EBT Card Holders FREE
CAM MEMBER REGISTRATION
NOT YET MEMBER REGISTRATION
It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art-making, and museum exploration program.
You can learn more about CAM programs and events here.

Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org