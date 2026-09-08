Mary’s Art Explorers: Anywhere Artist

Thursday, September 24th

10-11 AM

CAM Courtyard

Discover the colorful world of Andy Warhol at Mary’s Art Explorers! We’ll read Anywhere Artist by Nikki Robinson. Afterward, guests will create a craft inspired by nature using leaves. Kids can then paint with water!

This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes admission to the museum all day, so you and your little ones can continue exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!

Adult CAM Members: free

Adult Not Yet Members: $5

Children: $5 each (under 2: free)

*EBT Card Holders FREE

CAM MEMBER REGISTRATION

NOT YET MEMBER REGISTRATION

It is with great honor that Cameron Art Museum pays tribute to Mary Cameron Hoey by naming its most popular and long-standing family program after her. Mary’s Art Explorers is a story time, art-making, and museum exploration program.

You can learn more about CAM programs and events here.