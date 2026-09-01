Lunchtime Lecture: Finding Anna Murray Douglass with Dr. Celeste M. Bernier and Dr. Bill E. Lawson

Join CAM for a special lunchtime lecture with scholars Dr. Celeste-Marie Bernier and Dr. Bill E. Lawson as they bring the remarkable life and legacy of Anna Murray Douglass to the forefront.

Drawing on more than one hundred surviving letters, essays, speeches, biographies, and memorials, Douglass Family Lives: The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Biography and Collected Works reveals Anna Murray Douglass as far more than the wife of Frederick Douglass. She was his co-revolutionary and a freedom fighter in her own right.

Bernier and Lawson will explore the complexities of Anna’s life and her critical role in the struggle for freedom, highlighting her often-overlooked contributions as an educator, activist, intellectual, political thinker, artist, philosopher, and strategist. Throughout their lives, Anna and Frederick worked side by side to advance the causes of liberation and equality.

The Douglass Family Lives series also illuminates the lives and work of the wider Douglass family, including their children Rosetta, Lewis Henry, Frederick Jr., Charles Remond, and Annie, each of whom carried forward the family’s legacy of courage and activism.

Admission includes lunch from CAM Café, featuring a selection of handcrafted sandwiches, house chips, fresh fruit, and warm cookies for dessert.

