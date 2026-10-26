Live Music: Tom Choiniere (Halloween) at The Veggie Wagon

Tom Choiniere plays live music in The Veggie Wagon's Lakeside Beer Garden on Halloween afternoon, with $4 apple ciders and $5 hot chocolates for kids in costume. The free show runs 1 to 4 PM, and the market closes early at 6 PM. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/live-music-tom-choiniere-halloween-2026-10-31/