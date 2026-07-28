Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing! ~ Velma Martinez

Live Music Sunday is calling!

Ease into your Sunday with an afternoon of great tunes, tasty food, and a refreshing pint at Flytrap! Join us Sunday, August 2nd from 3–6 PM as Velma Martinez brings her heartfelt vocals to the taproom, sharing a mix of original songs and covers you know and love. Velma began playing and writing songs at just 13 and started performing at 17—and we’re excited to have her bringing her talent back to Flytrap!

And because good music pairs best with good food, Kimchi Taco will be rolling through from 3–6 PM serving up their delicious Korean-Mexican fusion.

The drinks will be flowing from 1–8 PM, so grab your crew, snag a seat, and make it a Sunday Funday at your neighborhood brewery.