Live Music: Laura Ann at The Veggie Wagon
Live Music: Laura Ann at The Veggie Wagon
Laura Ann plays live music in The Veggie Wagon's Lakeside Beer Garden in Carolina Beach, with $1 off pumpkin beers on tap. The free show runs 4 to 7 PM. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/live-music-laura-ann-2026-10-30/
The Veggie Wagon
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Veggie Wagon
The Veggie Wagon
608 S Lake Park BlvdCarolina Beach, North Carolina 28428