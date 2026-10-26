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Live Music: Laura Ann at The Veggie Wagon

Live Music: Laura Ann at The Veggie Wagon

Laura Ann plays live music in The Veggie Wagon's Lakeside Beer Garden in Carolina Beach, with $1 off pumpkin beers on tap. The free show runs 4 to 7 PM. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/live-music-laura-ann-2026-10-30/

The Veggie Wagon
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Veggie Wagon
https://whatsupcb.com/events/holiday-pour-and-explore-wine-and-beer-buying-event-2026-11-07/
The Veggie Wagon
608 S Lake Park Blvd
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428