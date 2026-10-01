Live! at CAM Café: Warren Darryl

Join us on Wednesday and Thursday evenings for Live! at CAM Café. Every Wednesday and Thursday night, enjoy live acoustic music during dinner at the CAM Café located inside the museum. Each week features talented local artists, creating the perfect backdrop for your dining experience. This Wednesday, enjoy acoustic music by Warren Darryl as you enjoy a delicious dinner and cocktail in a beautiful setting.

Plus, receive FREE gallery admission with your café purchase!

Make your dinner reservation by calling the café at (910) 777-2363.

CAM Café is open from 5-8 PM for dinner. The bar opens at 4 PM.

There will be no live musician at the café on Thursday nights when Jazz at CAM is scheduled.