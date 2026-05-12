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Live! at CAM Café: Robert Bosco

Live! at CAM Café: Robert Bosco

Join us on Thursday evening for Live! at CAM Café. Every Thursday night, enjoy live acoustic music during dinner at the CAM Café located inside the museum. Each week features a talented local artist, creating the perfect backdrop for your dining experience. This week, enjoy acoustic music by Robert Bosco as you enjoy a delicious dinner and cocktail in a beautiful setting.

Plus, receive FREE gallery admission with every café purchase!

Make your dinner reservation by calling the café at (910) 777-2363.

CAM Café is open from 5-8 PM for dinner. Bar opens at 4 PM.

There will be no live musician at the café on Thursday nights when Jazz at CAM is scheduled.

For our menu and more info, click here.

Cameron Art Museum
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Robert Bosco
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org