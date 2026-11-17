Kids@CAM- Minnie Evans Birthday

Saturday, December 12

10am-1pm

Registration: $5 for CAM Members; $10 for non-members (per child); Adults and children 2 and under are free

Join us for Kids@CAM on Saturday, December 12 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM for a morning of creativity as we celebrate the life and legacy of Minnie Evans.

Inspired by vivid visions and a deep connection to the natural world, Minnie Evans created extraordinary works of art filled with intricate patterns, vibrant imagery, and layers of meaning. Her artwork offers a glimpse into her dreams, imagination, and unique way of seeing the world. A lifelong Wilmington resident, Minnie created many of her most celebrated works while working at the Gatehouse at Airlie Gardens from 1949 to 1974. Her art reflects a remarkable creative spirit rooted in the beauty and wonder of the world around her.

10AM-1PM: Enjoy ongoing art activities for all ages in the reception hall.

11AM-12PM Join members of the Camp Schreiber Foundation in the galleries for an intimate exploration of the artwork of Minnie Evans. Discover the stories and symbols woven throughout her work, then take inspiration from the rich literary legacies of writers like Toni Morrison and Zora Neale Hurston through a series of creative writing exercises.

Discover the remarkable life and art of one of the most important visionary artists of the 20th century.