Jessie Rae Rush live at Flytrap Brewing!

Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing!

We're welcoming Jessie Rae Rush back to Flytrap this Sunday, October 4th from 3-6 pm. She'll be singing a mix of acoustic covers you know and love while you sip on your crisp craft brews. We'll also have Birrieria La Rosita serving up tacos, burritos, nachos, and more from 3-6 pm. Cheers!

