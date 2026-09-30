Jessie Rae Rush live at Flytrap Brewing!
Jessie Rae Rush live at Flytrap Brewing!
Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing!
We're welcoming Jessie Rae Rush back to Flytrap this Sunday, October 4th from 3-6 pm. She'll be singing a mix of acoustic covers you know and love while you sip on your crisp craft brews. We'll also have Birrieria La Rosita serving up tacos, burritos, nachos, and more from 3-6 pm. Cheers!
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina