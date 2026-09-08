Jazz at CAM: Yolanda Rabun

Thursday, December 3

7–9 PM

Reception Hall

CAM Members: $40

Not-Yet Members: $60

Students: $15

Powerhouse vocalist Yolanda Rabun takes the Jazz@CAM stage for an unforgettable evening celebrating the music of Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson, and Roberta Flack. Through commanding vocals and a natural gift for storytelling, Rabun honors three iconic artists whose music crosses jazz, soul, blues, gospel, and popular song.

Known for her boundless energy, rich voice, and inventive performances, Rabun brings passion and spontaneity to every appearance. Her wide-ranging repertoire includes straight-ahead and contemporary jazz, blues, folk, pop, and gospel, creating performances that feel both timeless and entirely her own.

Rabun has opened for and performed alongside acclaimed artists including Jennifer Holliday, Howard Hewett, Ron Isley and the Isley Brothers, KEM, and Sheila E. She has also performed with North Carolina Opera, the Durham Symphony, and the Raleigh Symphony Free Spirits.

An accomplished Equity actor, Rabun has earned praise for her work on regional theater stages alongside Tony Award-winning performers. She is also a sought-after motivational speaker and has appeared on numerous television and radio programs.

Experience the voices and stories of Nina, Nancy, and Roberta reimagined through one of North Carolina’s most dynamic performers.