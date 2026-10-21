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Jason Neese- “The Traveling Audience” launch party @ Pomegranate Books 11/5/26 7pm

Jason Neese- “The Traveling Audience” launch party @ Pomegranate Books 11/5/26 7pm

Celebrate the launch of The Traveling Audience by Jason Neese at Pomegranate Books on November 5. This debut novel blends mystery, psychological suspense, and surrealism as Jacob grapples with the disappearance of his twin brother. Through its compelling story, the novel explores themes of love, identity, and the limits of truly knowing another person.

Jason Neese graduated from UNCW with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). He currently lives in Los Angeles, where he is pursuing his passion for filmmaking.

Pomegranate Books
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
http://www.pombooks.net
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park Ave
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>
http://pombooks.net