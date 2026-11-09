7pm Doors. 8pm Show. $29 ADV $35 DOS. 21+

Limited Ticket Two Packs Available.

J Roddy Walston and The Automatic Band

https://www.jroddywalston.com/

J. Roddy Walston is a force of nature. If his hits like Heavy Bells are a war cry, then the deep cuts like Boys Can Never Tell are a tac cal cosmic retreat. For some, his music is a form of religion, psychedelic in its intensity, transforma ve in its grip on the body, shaking loose something primal that’s been buried too long. It’s not about thinking, It’s about moving, feeling, surrendering. His influences are a riot of contradic ons: Kurt Cobain’s fury, Nilsson’s fractured sweetness, Zeppelin’s power, and somewhere in there a perverted nod to William Onyeabor’s lonely calculator funk. Cri cs try to box him in, but Walston can’t be contained—he does chaos, and his live shows do damage, but fortunately his songs can pay the tab. Catch him and his band before he burns it all down again.