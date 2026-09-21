J Candeed live at Flytrap Brewing!

Live Music in the Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch!

Join us Sunday, September 27th from 3–6pm for an afternoon of live music with J Candeed, an energetic singer-songwriter based in Raleigh, NC. With an upbeat, evolving sound, J Candeed blends hill-country blues, traditional bluegrass and psychedelic groove, all brought to life with mandola, kick and snare drum.

And because good music calls for good food, Lobster Dogs at the Beach will be rolling through from 3–6pm with their tasty lobster rolls, shrimp rolls and stuffed avocados. Cheers!