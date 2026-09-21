© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

J Candeed live at Flytrap Brewing!

J Candeed live at Flytrap Brewing!

Live Music in the Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch!

Join us Sunday, September 27th from 3–6pm for an afternoon of live music with J Candeed, an energetic singer-songwriter based in Raleigh, NC. With an upbeat, evolving sound, J Candeed blends hill-country blues, traditional bluegrass and psychedelic groove, all brought to life with mandola, kick and snare drum.

And because good music calls for good food, Lobster Dogs at the Beach will be rolling through from 3–6pm with their tasty lobster rolls, shrimp rolls and stuffed avocados. Cheers!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina