Island STEAM Club: LEGO (Pleasure Island Library)
Island STEAM Club: LEGO (Pleasure Island Library)
Kids ages 6-12 take on a festive feast LEGO building challenge, part of a monthly series. Registration is required. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-steam-club-lego-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-10/
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
03:15 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428