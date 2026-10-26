Adults 18 and older meet on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss a book with a North Carolina or Southern literature theme. Copies can be checked out from the Pleasure Island circulation desk. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-readers-book-club-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-18/