Island Readers Book Club (Pleasure Island Library)
Island Readers Book Club (Pleasure Island Library)
Adults 18 and older meet on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss a book with a North Carolina or Southern literature theme. Copies can be checked out from the Pleasure Island circulation desk. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-readers-book-club-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-18/
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428