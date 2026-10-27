Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
A monthly poetry reading featuring a published poet, followed by an open mic. We ask that you read your own original work.
Jameela F. Dallis is a Durham, NC-based poet and curator. She has poems, interviews, and literary scholarship in Feminist Studies, Honey Literary, The Fight and the Fiddle, and elsewhere. She's a bon vivant who loves dogs, writes in bars, and travels solo, but she's a hopeless romantic, too. Encounters for the Living and the Dead (River River Books, 2025) is her first poetry collection. She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in English from UNC-Chapel Hill. Read more about her work at jameeladallis.com and follow her on Instagram @jameeladallis.
Jack Mackerels Island Grill (Back Room)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Island Arts Council
Artist Group Info
Kim Conway
kim@renewalofhealth.com
Jack Mackerels Island Grill (Back Room)
113 K AvenueKure Beach , North Carolina 28449
910-458-7668