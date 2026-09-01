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Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays

Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays

Monthly Poetry group on Pleasure Island First Thursday of each month. Running through October 1st at Riverview Restaurant. November, December, February & March will be held at Jack Mackerel's in Kure Beach.

The Riverview Restaurant
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Island Arts Council
www.islandartscouncil.net

Artist Group Info

http://islandartscouncil.org
The Riverview Restaurant
121 Riverfront Road Blakeslee Air Force Base
Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449
riverviewrestaurantff.com