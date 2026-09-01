Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
Monthly Poetry group on Pleasure Island First Thursday of each month. Running through October 1st at Riverview Restaurant. November, December, February & March will be held at Jack Mackerel's in Kure Beach.
The Riverview Restaurant
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Island Arts Council
Artist Group Info
The Riverview Restaurant
121 Riverfront Road Blakeslee Air Force BaseKure Beach, North Carolina 28449