India Day 2026
India Day 2026
Cape Fear Cultural Association of India invites everyone in the Cape Fear Region to immerse themselves and experience Indian culture, art and heritage.
Free admission. Free health screening.
Event features dance performances, Bollywood music, Indian street food, Yoga, Fashion show, Henna, children’s activities, merchandise vendors and cultural arts.
The Harrelson Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Fear Cultural Association of India
The Harrelson Center
20 North Fourth StreetWILMINGTON, North Carolina 28401
910-343-8212
publicrelations@harrelsoncenter.org