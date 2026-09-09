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India Day 2026

India Day 2026

Cape Fear Cultural Association of India invites everyone in the Cape Fear Region to immerse themselves and experience Indian culture, art and heritage.

Free admission. Free health screening.

Event features dance performances, Bollywood music, Indian street food, Yoga, Fashion show, Henna, children’s activities, merchandise vendors and cultural arts.

The Harrelson Center
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Fear Cultural Association of India
CFCAI.org
The Harrelson Center
20 North Fourth Street
WILMINGTON, North Carolina 28401
910-343-8212
publicrelations@harrelsoncenter.org
http://harrelsoncenter.org/