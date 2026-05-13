In Bloom Festival

Leland’s newest festival, In Bloom, brings together the perfect mix of nature, art, and community for a day full of creativity and connection.

Enjoy everything the festival has to offer:

Environmental educators and local nonprofits

Eco-friendly, handcrafted goods from local artists

Hands-on activities like sun printing, tie-dyeing, and reuse art

Native plants from local farms to take home

Delicious food from Mimi and Papa’s Popcorn and Sweet Shop, Island Squeeze Lemonade, Seaview Crab Company, Glizzies on the Go, and Gustu Peruano