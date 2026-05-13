In Bloom Festival
In Bloom Festival
Leland’s newest festival, In Bloom, brings together the perfect mix of nature, art, and community for a day full of creativity and connection.
Enjoy everything the festival has to offer:
Environmental educators and local nonprofits
Eco-friendly, handcrafted goods from local artists
Hands-on activities like sun printing, tie-dyeing, and reuse art
Native plants from local farms to take home
Delicious food from Mimi and Papa’s Popcorn and Sweet Shop, Island Squeeze Lemonade, Seaview Crab Company, Glizzies on the Go, and Gustu Peruano
Founders Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Leland
9105500933
events@townofleland.com
Founders Park
113 Town Hall DriveLeland, North Carolina 28451
910-385-9891
recreation@townofleland.com