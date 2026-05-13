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In Bloom Festival

In Bloom Festival

Leland’s newest festival, In Bloom, brings together the perfect mix of nature, art, and community for a day full of creativity and connection.

Enjoy everything the festival has to offer:

Environmental educators and local nonprofits
Eco-friendly, handcrafted goods from local artists
Hands-on activities like sun printing, tie-dyeing, and reuse art
Native plants from local farms to take home
Delicious food from Mimi and Papa’s Popcorn and Sweet Shop, Island Squeeze Lemonade, Seaview Crab Company, Glizzies on the Go, and Gustu Peruano

Founders Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Leland
9105500933
events@townofleland.com
townofleland.com/prcr
Founders Park
113 Town Hall Drive
Leland, North Carolina 28451
910-385-9891
recreation@townofleland.com
https://www.townofleland.com/parks-recreation-cultural-resources/programs-events