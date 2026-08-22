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ILM Volunteer Hub Demo and Q&A

ILM Volunteer Hub Demo and Q&A

ILM Volunteer Hub Demo and Q&A | Thursday, August 27

Join us in person to learn what the ILM Volunteer Hub is, how to use it, and what it means for your organization and our community.

Two separate sessions, so please sign up for the one that fits you.
🕐 1PM | Nonprofits and organizations
🕑 2PM | Volunteers and community members

We'll cover: • Setting up your profile on the platform • Navigating the site and its key features • Benefits of using the site • Q&A to answer questions and work through any issues you're having

Location: The Harrelson Center, Plaza on Princess 20 North 4th Street, 2nd floor, Downtown Wilmington Guest parking is available in marked spots under the building, and street parking is nearby.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOe7FSQDID3I0kkzuIUEHXRcXpFumwPq9G2ISb1pLn_slt3Q/viewform?usp=header

Learn more at www.ilmvolunteerhub.org

The Harrelson Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Volunteer Leadership Lab
910-512-1756
rose@volunteerleadershiplab.com
www.volunteerleadershiplab.com
The Harrelson Center
20 North Fourth Street
WILMINGTON, North Carolina 28401
910-343-8212
publicrelations@harrelsoncenter.org
http://harrelsoncenter.org/