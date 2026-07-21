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Hung-Kuan Chen

Hung-Kuan Chen

Award-winning pianist Hung-Kuan Chen is one of the most honored pianists of his generation, performed in the world’s foremost concert venues, and enjoyed artistic collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma, David Shifrin, the Tokyo and Shanhai String Quartets, and many more. Don’t miss this one-night only performance!

St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org
Www.stjamesp.org