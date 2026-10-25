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Holiday Pour & Explore at The Veggie Wagon

Holiday Pour & Explore at The Veggie Wagon

11/07 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Guests 21 and older sample wine, bubbles, craft beer and zero-proof drinks at The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, with Leland Brewing Co. as the featured brewery and live music from noon to 6 PM. The tasting runs 1 to 4 PM ($20 advance, $25 day-of), and a portion of proceeds benefits the Carolina Beach Lifeguard Association. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

The Veggie Wagon
$20 advance; $25 day-of
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Veggie Wagon
https://whatsupcb.com/events/holiday-pour-and-explore-wine-and-beer-buying-event-2026-11-07/
The Veggie Wagon
608 S Lake Park Blvd
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428