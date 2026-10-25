Holiday Pour & Explore at The Veggie Wagon

11/07 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Guests 21 and older sample wine, bubbles, craft beer and zero-proof drinks at The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach, with Leland Brewing Co. as the featured brewery and live music from noon to 6 PM. The tasting runs 1 to 4 PM ($20 advance, $25 day-of), and a portion of proceeds benefits the Carolina Beach Lifeguard Association. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com