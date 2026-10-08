Holiday Open House at the Burgwin-Wright House

Get in the Holiday Spirit with an evening walk through the beautifully decorated Burgwin-Wright House!

Inspired by the Colonial era, the 1770 house is decorated with fresh greenery, fruits and flowers. Enjoy lively music by Masonboro Parlor, and interpreters in period costumes, and arts and crafts for the little ones!

Admission is Free, donations are appreciated.

The Burgwin-Wright House is a Toys for Tots drop-off location, a bin is located in the visitor center.