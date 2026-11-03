Holiday Lights River Cruise Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Holiday Lights River Cruise – Select Dates November & December

Friday, Saturday & Sunday November 27 through December 30 and again Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday December 21-23, 26-30 at 5:30 and 7:00 PM

In conjunction with the “Holidays On Water” events in downtown Wilmington, we are proud to present our Holiday Lights River Cruise!

Step aboard Wilmington Water Tours for a festive evening on the Cape Fear River where your historic Wilmington Riverfront Cruise glows with holiday lights, seasonal music, festive drinks at our cash bar and complimentary sweet treats. Enjoy views of the illuminated riverfront from our 46-foot enclosed catamaran, The Wilmington, while local musicians perform holiday favorites. Bring your family and friends for this special seasonal cruise, offered on select evenings in November and December. Starting Friday, November 27 and through December 30 at 5:30 pm and 7:00 pm. A full cash bar with refreshments for all ages is available. Book early–this popular cruise often sells out.

Included in this one-hour cruise are complimentary sweet treats, local live music and festival cocktails and hot chocolate purchased from the bar. $30/$18 children. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.