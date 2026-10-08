Holiday Craft Market at the Burgwin-Wright House
Holiday Craft Market at the Burgwin-Wright House
Enjoy our gardens at the Holiday Craft Market featuring 30+ local artisans and their handmade crafts and more! 9AM-3PM.
Admission is FREE to the Market.
Vendors will be scattered throughout our acre of gardens and our visitors center. The historic house, jail, visitor center, and art gallery will remain open for regular operational hours of 10AM-4PM
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Burgwin-Wright House
9107620570
info@burgwinwrighthouse.com
Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
224 Market St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.762.0570
info@burgwinwrighthouse.com