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Hoggard STAE 4th Annual Craft Fair

Hoggard STAE 4th Annual Craft Fair

We will be holding the 4th annual Hoggard STAE Craft Fair in a new location this year, at the Ogden Tap Room. We will have over 40 vendors int their outdoor space. We will have things from local honey, to jewelry, to homemade wooden items. All proceeds benefit the Hoggard STAE Program. Please join us 11-4 on November, 21 2026

Ogden Tap Room
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hoggard STAE Program
910-274-4754
danielle.tocci@nhcs.net
https://sites.google.com/a/nhcs.net/danielletocci/english-ii-stae_1?authuser=0

Artist Group Info

danielle.tocci@gmail.com
Ogden Tap Room
7324 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28411