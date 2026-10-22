Halloween Carnival at Mike Chappell Park
Halloween Carnival at Mike Chappell Park
The Town of Carolina Beach hosts a free family Halloween carnival at Mike Chappell Park. The evening includes games, prizes, candy, bounce houses, music and a costume contest. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Mike Chappell Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Carolina Beach Parks & Recreation
Mike Chappell Park
501 Dow Road SouthCarolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
info@carolinabeachmurals.org