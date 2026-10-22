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Halloween Carnival at Mike Chappell Park

Halloween Carnival at Mike Chappell Park

The Town of Carolina Beach hosts a free family Halloween carnival at Mike Chappell Park. The evening includes games, prizes, candy, bounce houses, music and a costume contest. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Mike Chappell Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Carolina Beach Parks & Recreation
https://whatsupcb.com/events/halloween-carnival-2026-10-23/
Mike Chappell Park
501 Dow Road South
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
info@carolinabeachmurals.org