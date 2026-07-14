Peace, Love, & Grooveline. This August 15th marks 57 years since the original Woodstock festival, and we're celebrating the only way we know how... with Groovestock! Spend the day enjoying flower-powered Grooveline THC beverages, hanging out on The Cannabus, shopping local vendors, gabbing food from Smash N Dash & Well Fed Ed food trucks, rocking your best tie-dye, catching live music from the Possum Casserole from 4–6 PM and...make sure to get here early for a Jimi Hendrix inspired National Anthem performance by Bradford Dawson! Meet us under the bridge on August 15 from 12-6PM for a groovy day of good drinks, immaculate vibes, great music, and far-out flavors from Grooveline beverages.