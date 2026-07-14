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GROOVESTOCK

GROOVESTOCK

Peace, Love, & Grooveline. This August 15th marks 57 years since the original Woodstock festival, and we're celebrating the only way we know how... with Groovestock! Spend the day enjoying flower-powered Grooveline THC beverages, hanging out on The Cannabus, shopping local vendors, gabbing food from Smash N Dash & Well Fed Ed food trucks, rocking your best tie-dye, catching live music from the Possum Casserole from 4–6 PM and...make sure to get here early for a Jimi Hendrix inspired National Anthem performance by Bradford Dawson! Meet us under the bridge on August 15 from 12-6PM for a groovy day of good drinks, immaculate vibes, great music, and far-out flavors from Grooveline beverages.

Waterline Brewing Co.
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

marykate@waterlinebrewing.com
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com