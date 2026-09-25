Ghost Hunt & Tour aboard the USS Battleship North Carolina

Commissioned in 1941 and awarded 15 battle stars, the USS North Carolina is widely regarded as the most haunted location in North Carolina. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours ghost hunt aboard the ship, featured on SyFy and A&E's Ghost Hunters. Guests investigate the decks and compartments in small groups, including areas normally off limits to the public such as the site of the 1942 torpedo strike, using professional ghost hunting equipment provided on the night. The evening ends with free roam time to investigate on your own with the team close at hand. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.