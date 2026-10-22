FREE ART TALK: The Art of Dr. Seuss: Cats, Cats, Cats! with Mike Golonka

The late Theodor Geisel, a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, left us with a legacy of stories, art, and imagination. Even after his passing his artwork continues to amaze and inspire. Throughout Dr. Seuss’ prolific career he reimagined the characters we love again and again. With the release of the new animated feature film, The Cat in the Hat on November 6th, the characters and stories we love continue to evolve.

Want to learn how that spark of imagination lives on today? Art in Bloom Gallery will host a pop-up exhibition, The Art of Dr. Seuss: Cats, Cats, Cats plus join us on Saturday, November 7th at 1pm for a special lecture with Seussian expert Mike Golonka. Mike will talk about the art being created today, work inspired by everything Dr. Seuss left behind, including the infamous Cat in the Hat. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A, so bring your questions and learn more about the life, art, and lasting legacy of Dr. Seuss.

To celebrate the release of the new film and The Art of Dr. Seuss: Cats, Cats, Cats pop up exhibition, we will be raffling two tickets to see The Cat in the Hat at the Regal Mayfaire theater. The pop-up exhibition will be on view November 6th-15th with a reception on Sunday, November 8th from 2-5 pm with live music by Robert Beauchene. We hope you can make it!

This event is free and open to the public.