Fore the Paws Golf Tournament

⛳️ Swing into action to support rescue dogs and help them find their forever homes!

Join us for a fun-filled day on the green fore a great cause at the Paws Place Annual Golf Tournament, returning Monday, September 21, 2026, at Compass Pointe Golf Club in Leland, NC.

Event Schedule: • Registration: 8:30 AM • Morning Announcements: 9:45 AM • Shotgun Start: 10:00 AM

Boxed lunches will be waiting in your golf carts, and pizza will be served after the tournament. Plus, take part in a fantastic silent auction, win exciting raffle prizes, and applaud our top players during an awards presentation.

All proceeds benefit Paws Place Dog Rescue, a no-kill shelter giving dogs a second chance at life. We can’t wait to see you there!

Ready to secure your foursome? Just click Join Us!