Flytrap Brewing: "Run 4 Pints" with Outdoor Equipped!

𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝟒 𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒!

We are SO excited to announce that we are teaming up with the crew at Outdoor Equipped to launch a 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛!

Starting 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟐𝐧𝐝, we’ll meet every Tuesday at 𝟔:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦 at Flytrap Brewing and hit the streets for a casual 5k through historic downtown Wilmington and along the Riverwalk before looping back to the brewery. Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a jogger, or somewhere in between, 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞.

Once you cross the finish line, we’ll have $𝟒 𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 to celebrate your miles. Plus Outdoor Equipped will be bringing along some 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐆!

- Meet at 319 Walnut St.

- Every Tuesday starting 9/22

- 6:30 pm

- Casual 5k • All skill levels welcome

- $4 Pints after the run

Find us on Strava: @𝐑𝐔𝐍!𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐃𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐃

Lace up, grab your crew, and 𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝟒 𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐒!