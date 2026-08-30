Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch Grand Opening!
Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch Grand Opening!
Downtown Wilmington's Pumpkin Patch Is Coming Back!
Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 19th because we’re kicking off another season of pumpkins, pints & fall fun at Flytrap Brewing! We’ll be transforming the beer garden into our very own Pumpkin Patch for the season, and we’re celebrating the Grand Opening with a full day of festivities.
- Oktoberfest Beer Release
- The Corner Market with Local Artisans & Makers | 1–5 PM
- Eastside Food Truck | 1–4 PM
- Live Music from The Yard Doggs | 2–5 PM
- Leo’s Pizza | 5–8 PM
And the fun doesn’t stop at the Grand Opening! We’ve got a whole Pumpkin Patch Events Schedule packed with fall favorites. Follow along as we roll out the full lineup of happenings and get ready for a season of pumpkins, pints, music, markets & plenty of spooky fun at your neighborhood brewery!