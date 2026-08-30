Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch Grand Opening!

Downtown Wilmington's Pumpkin Patch Is Coming Back!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 19th because we’re kicking off another season of pumpkins, pints & fall fun at Flytrap Brewing! We’ll be transforming the beer garden into our very own Pumpkin Patch for the season, and we’re celebrating the Grand Opening with a full day of festivities.

- Oktoberfest Beer Release

- The Corner Market with Local Artisans & Makers | 1–5 PM

- Eastside Food Truck | 1–4 PM

- Live Music from The Yard Doggs | 2–5 PM

- Leo’s Pizza | 5–8 PM

And the fun doesn’t stop at the Grand Opening! We’ve got a whole Pumpkin Patch Events Schedule packed with fall favorites. Follow along as we roll out the full lineup of happenings and get ready for a season of pumpkins, pints, music, markets & plenty of spooky fun at your neighborhood brewery!