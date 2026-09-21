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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

MONDAY FUNDAY WITH DEB!

Trivia Night is back in the rotation! Join us from 6–8 PM for four rounds of questions covering everything from sportsball to ’90s nostalgia and plenty in between. Gather your smartest friends, put your knowledge to the test, and play for your chance to take home some Flytrap gift cards!

And because trivia works up an appetite, Wheelz Pizza will be rolling in from 5–8 PM serving up dinner.
Grab your crew, grab a pint, and let’s see what you’ve got!

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina