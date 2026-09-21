Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

MONDAY FUNDAY WITH DEB!

Trivia Night is back in the rotation! Join us from 6–8 PM for four rounds of questions covering everything from sportsball to ’90s nostalgia and plenty in between. Gather your smartest friends, put your knowledge to the test, and play for your chance to take home some Flytrap gift cards!

And because trivia works up an appetite, Wheelz Pizza will be rolling in from 5–8 PM serving up dinner.

Grab your crew, grab a pint, and let’s see what you’ve got!