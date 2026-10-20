Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Join us Monday, October 26th, for "Halloween Horror Show" Trivia Night with our awesome emcee, Deb! From scream queens and stabby things to famous monsters and Halloween history, we’ve got four rounds of frightfully fun trivia coming your way.

Free to play with Flytrap gift cards to win! Grab your crew, snag a pint, and let’s get spooky from 6–8 PM!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm