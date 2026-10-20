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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Join us Monday, October 26th, for "Halloween Horror Show" Trivia Night with our awesome emcee, Deb! From scream queens and stabby things to famous monsters and Halloween history, we’ve got four rounds of frightfully fun trivia coming your way.

Free to play with Flytrap gift cards to win! Grab your crew, snag a pint, and let’s get spooky from 6–8 PM!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina