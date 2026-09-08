Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night
Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night
Monday Funday with Deb!
This week, we’ve got FOUR rounds of Trivia up in rotation, so bring your smartest friends (or your best guessers) and get ready to put your knowledge to the test!
Free-to-play | Win Flytrap gift cards!
Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina