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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Monday Funday with Deb!

This week, we’ve got FOUR rounds of Trivia up in rotation, so bring your smartest friends (or your best guessers) and get ready to put your knowledge to the test!

Free-to-play | Win Flytrap gift cards!
Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina