Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

TRIVIA NIGHT IS GETTING STRANGE…

Join us next Monday, October 12th, for Monday Funday with Deb! This week’s Trivia Night theme is Strange, Spooky & Unexplained—so gather your smartest (and most suspicious) friends and get ready to put your paranormal knowledge to the test.

We’re talking ghosts, cryptids, haunted places, UFOs, Area 51, spooky space stuff, and creepy claims that may or may not be fact!

- Free to play

- Trivia starts at 6 PM

- Win Flytrap gift cards!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm