Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo
Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo
Monday Funday with Deb is getting a little witchy!
Music Bingo is up in rotation Monday, October 5th with a “Witch, Please” theme! Expect songs about magic, spells, the supernatural, moonlight, creepy vibes & all things spooky.
And for the Round 4 prize… Two tickets to see Ghostbusters in Concert at the Wilson Center on Saturday, October 24th at 7:30 PM!
Grab your crew, brush up on your spooky soundtracks, and come play for the win!
Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza 5-8 pm
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina