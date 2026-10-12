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Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Music Bingo

Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! - Music Bingo

Things are getting a little dark & moody at the brewery… Deb is bringing back Music Bingo this week with a HARD CANDY theme (6-8).

Get ready for rounds packed with the spookiest rock & pop-rock, plus some iconic TV and movie themes that you’ll definitely recognize. Think creepy classics, cult favorites, haunted hits, and a few surprises lurking in the mix.

Bring your crew, grab a beer, and see if your music knowledge is wicked enough to take home the win!
Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5–8 PM

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina