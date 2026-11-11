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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Feeling thankful-ish? Join us at Flytrap on Monday, November 16th, for Music Bingo with our awesome emcee, Deb! This week's playlist is all about gratitude, friends, family, home, and a few tunes for the ungrateful brats among us.

Free to play, Flytrap gift cards up for grabs, and plenty of good tunes! We'll be playing from 6–8 PM, so grab your crew, snag a pint, and come hang!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina