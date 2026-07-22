Flytrap Brewing: Live Music from Nate Gerry!

Spend your Saturday soaking up all the fun in the Brooklyn Arts Social District, and be sure to make Flytrap Brewing one of your stops! Nate Gerry will be on the mic from 2–5 PM, bringing a crowd-pleasing mix of rock and pop favorites from the '60s through the 2000s.

Come hungry because California Taco NC will be serving up stuffed burritos, quesadillas, tacos, asada fries, and plenty more from 1–4 PM. Then keep the good times rolling into the evening—our taps will be flowing until 11 PM, and Eastside will be here from 5–8 PM with their always-delicious handcrafted sandwiches.

Great food, live music, cold drinks, and a Saturday well spent—we'll see you at Flytrap!