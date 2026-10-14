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Flytrap Brewing: Hallo-Read Comics + Crafts Pop-up with Memory Lane Comics!

Flytrap Brewing: Hallo-Read Comics + Crafts Pop-up with Memory Lane Comics!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 25th, from 2–5 PM because we’re teaming up with our friends from Memory Lane Comics for another round of Hallo-Read Comics & Crafts!

We’re bringing together the crew from the shop and a talented lineup of local comic artists, illustrators, printmakers, crafters, and creatives for an afternoon of all things comics, art, and pop-culture goodness.

And of course, we’ve got the rest of your Sunday Funday covered! New England Peddlah will be rolling through with his monster sammies, and Elena Woodard will be on the mic providing the tunes.

Come browse, shop local, grab a bite, sip on something delicious, and get your spooky season fix with us. We’ll see you in the beer garden!

Flytrap Brewing
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina