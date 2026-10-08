Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: The Craft!
Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: The Craft!
"We are the weirdos, mister."
Next up in our Films on Tap series: The Craft!
Hang with us Friday, October 16th at 7 PM as we bring the 1996 cult classic to the big screen out in the Flytrap beer garden. Grab your crew and settle in with a pint & a little witchy ’90s nostalgia.
- The Craft
- Friday, October 16th
- 7 PM
- Flytrap Beer Garden
- Free popcorn
Come for the movie, the craft brews, and all the fall vibes... Just remember: light as a feather, stiff as a board.
Flytrap Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina