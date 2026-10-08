Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: The Craft!

"We are the weirdos, mister."

Next up in our Films on Tap series: The Craft!

Hang with us Friday, October 16th at 7 PM as we bring the 1996 cult classic to the big screen out in the Flytrap beer garden. Grab your crew and settle in with a pint & a little witchy ’90s nostalgia.

- The Craft

- Friday, October 16th

- 7 PM

- Flytrap Beer Garden

- Free popcorn

Come for the movie, the craft brews, and all the fall vibes... Just remember: light as a feather, stiff as a board.