Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: Scream!

Do you like scary movies?

Then you know where you need to be Friday, October 23rd.

Our Films on Tap series continues with the ultimate '90s slasher, Scream, playing on the big screen in the Flytrap beer garden starting at 7 PM.

Get cozy under the canopy of trees with your favorite Flytrap brew, glass of wine, cider, n/a libation and more!

- Scream | Friday, October 23 | 7 PM

- Free popcorn | Big screen | Beer garden