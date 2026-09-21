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Film & Discussion: Balance: A Perimenopause Journey

Film & Discussion: Balance: A Perimenopause Journey

Film & Discussion: Balance: A Perimenopause Journey

Thursday, November 12, 2026
5:30-7 p.m. (Refreshments at 5:15 p.m.)
McNeill Hall 1005

Balance: A Perimenopause Journey follows Jain monks Siddhali and Anubhuti as they navigate the sudden onset of perimenopause. Seeking answers and safe treatment, they uncover widespread misinformation, prejudice, and barriers that prevent women from living healthy, balanced lives.

Dr. Erin Wax (School of Nursing), Windy Ezzell with Inner Solutions Counseling Center, and Dr. Shaila M. Strayhorn-Carter (School of Health and Applied Human Sciences), will also provide a brief presentation and host a Q&A session. Questions? Email engagechhs@uncw.edu.

Register here: https://uncw.givepulse.com/event/932071-balance-a-perimenopause-journey-film-screening-discussion

College of Health and Human Services, UNC Wilmington
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

College of Health and Human Services
engagechhs@uncw.edu
https://www.uncw.edu/academics/colleges/chhs/

Artist Group Info

mangusa@uncw.edu
UNC Wilmington College of Health and Human Services
College of Health and Human Services, UNC Wilmington
601 S. College Rd.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
chhs-cwd@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/academics/colleges/chhs/community-engagement/workforce-development/training#lead