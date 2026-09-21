Film & Discussion: Balance: A Perimenopause Journey

Thursday, November 12, 2026

5:30-7 p.m. (Refreshments at 5:15 p.m.)

McNeill Hall 1005

Balance: A Perimenopause Journey follows Jain monks Siddhali and Anubhuti as they navigate the sudden onset of perimenopause. Seeking answers and safe treatment, they uncover widespread misinformation, prejudice, and barriers that prevent women from living healthy, balanced lives.

Dr. Erin Wax (School of Nursing), Windy Ezzell with Inner Solutions Counseling Center, and Dr. Shaila M. Strayhorn-Carter (School of Health and Applied Human Sciences), will also provide a brief presentation and host a Q&A session. Questions? Email engagechhs@uncw.edu.

Register here: https://uncw.givepulse.com/event/932071-balance-a-perimenopause-journey-film-screening-discussion