This event is hosted by the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Femme in STEM brings together professionals from underrepresented demographics to introduce kids to the many exciting careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through hands-on activities and conversations with Femme in STEM professionals, visitors can explore future career paths, ask questions, and discover new interests!

Our exhibitors will be bringing activities for many different interests! You can expect to find activities like weather reporting, clay coral making, dissecting native NC plants, Lego free build challenges, animal biofacts, scientific tools, and many other interactive activities for all age groups!

Mark your calendars today to join us for Femme in STEM! You can find this event in the Independence Mall’s center court from 10 am to 4 pm.