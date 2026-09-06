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Fall Plant Sale 2026- Pender County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association

Fall Plant Sale 2026- Pender County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association

Did you know that fall is the best time to add plants to your garden? Come see our selection of trees, shrubs, native plants, perennials and house plants that will beautify your surroundings!

Hampstead United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Extension Master Gardener volunteers - Pender County
910-259-1235
tiffanee_boone@ncsu.edu
https://www.facebook.com/penderemgv/
Hampstead United Methodist Church
15395 Hwy 17
Hampstead, North Carolina 28443
(910) 270-4648
office@hampsteadumc.org
www.hampsteadumc.org